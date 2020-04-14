Supreme Court denies ACLU of Montana petition to reduce inmate populations

"More than one-third of people in Montana's prisons and jails have at least one disability," said Disability Rights Montana executive director Bernadette Franks-Ongoy in an email. "The state has a constitutional and moral responsibility to protect these peoples' lives. Some jurisdictions are taking proactive steps to reduce their incarcerated populations, among other actions. But not everyone is taking the necessary steps to address this pandemic."

Judges across the state responded to the petition in opposition. In Ravalli County, a judge, the public defender's office, county prosecutor and sheriff have been at work reviewing inmate statuses, resulting in the release of 12 inmates charged with felonies and five inmates with misdemeanors to "appropriate terms of supervision." Yellowstone County officials reported their jail population has fallen 25%. Cascade County District Judge Elizabeth Best noted she has been proactively releasing inmates at their initial appearances and reducing bail "as much as possible."