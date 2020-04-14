Supreme Court denies ACLU of Montana petition to reduce inmate populations

The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a petition to expand measures to reduce inmate populations in jails and prisons amid the COVID-19 pandemic, writing in an order that the justices believe a directive from the governor earlier this month "best addresses the current crisis."
The petition, brought by the ACLU of Montana on behalf of Disability Rights Montana on April 1, asked the state's high court to order each of Montana's judicial districts to take further action to reduce jail populations, and to appoint someone to carry out the petition's goal. Among other actions, it asked the Supreme Court to order the immediate release of vulnerable inmates. Disability Rights Montana, which advocates for people with disabilities, argued the state needs to enforce a uniform response in jails and prisons in light of the pandemic.
But the Supreme Court justices in Tuesday's order said Disability Rights Montana had not established evidence to show that local officials showed "deliberate indifference" in their own efforts to reduce jail populations in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Those local officials were already operating on instruction from Chief Justice Mike McGrath and Gov. Steve Bullock to release the inmates that are non-violent and high-risk for the disease, the justices wrote.
"More than one-third of people in Montana's prisons and jails have at least one disability," said Disability Rights Montana executive director Bernadette Franks-Ongoy in an email. "The state has a constitutional and moral responsibility to protect these peoples' lives. Some jurisdictions are taking proactive steps to reduce their incarcerated populations, among other actions. But not everyone is taking the necessary steps to address this pandemic."
Judges across the state responded to the petition in opposition. In Ravalli County, a judge, the public defender's office, county prosecutor and sheriff have been at work reviewing inmate statuses, resulting in the release of 12 inmates charged with felonies and five inmates with misdemeanors to "appropriate terms of supervision." Yellowstone County officials reported their jail population has fallen 25%. Cascade County District Judge Elizabeth Best noted she has been proactively releasing inmates at their initial appearances and reducing bail "as much as possible."
The Supreme Court also took aim at Disability Rights Montana's use of a "superficially misleading headline" from a Great Falls TV news outlet claiming the sheriff there was not releasing inmates due to COVID-19 to bolster its claim that some judicial districts might not be taking appropriate action. The news report made clear that while the sheriff had not chosen to request any inmates be released, the Supreme Court had still directed judges to "release, without bond, as many prisoners" as they are able.
Justices also noted in the order that inmates have other options, including motions for bond reduction through the courts, which McGrath has already ordered the lower courts to contemplate on an expedited basis.
The ACLU of Montana, which criticized Bullock's directive to correctional facilities in Montana and has asked him to use clemency to release vulnerable inmates, said it would continue to urge the governor to continue reducing incarcerated populations.
"The state's efforts so far are insufficient to prevent illnesses, and likely death, among incarcerated people and those who work in Montana's correctional facilities," said executive director Caitlin Borgmann. "To save lives, we need a uniform, state-wide response. Jails and prisons are epicenters of COVID-19 outbreaks, and prevention is critical. Once an outbreak occurs, it will likely be too late. We are deeply concerned to see the state gamble with people's lives."
