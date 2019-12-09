A suspect that initially drew the U.S. Marshals to an apartment complex on East Broadway on Sunday remains at large and police believe he may be armed, but law enforcement agencies netted two arrests by the end of the standoff.
As of Monday, the Missoulian had not received notice to be on the lookout for the man.
The U.S. Marshals had information a suspect wanted on warrants was going to be at a residence on the 1400 block of East Broadway on Sunday and sought assistance from the Missoula Police Department, Sgt. Travis Welsh said Monday. The Marshals' suspect was wanted for robbery and criminal endangerment, Welsh said.
"Given the serious nature of the crimes he had been connected with and the fact that he may have been armed, the (Missoula) SWAT team was activated," Welsh said.
A Monday afternoon call to the U.S. Marshals office in Billings seeking further information on the suspect was not returned.
Janna Geier, who lives in the same apartment complex, said the standoff went on for at least four hours.
Two women eventually came out of the apartment, Welsh said. One of those women, Joslyn Rishele Buccelli, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, unlawful restraint and obstructing justice for threatening the second woman before they surrendered to police.
"Ms. Buccelli apparently threatened her with bodily injury," Welsh said.
Buccelli, who was booked into the Missoula County Detention Center at 1 a.m. Monday, remains jailed. She has not been formally charged in Missoula County Justice Court but was expected to make her initial appearance on Tuesday.
Another man who was in the house was arrested on warrants from Missoula Municipal Court; Welsh said the warrant was unrelated to the suspect sought by U.S. Marshals.
Welsh said the suspect had not been located after law enforcement searched the East Broadway apartment.