A teenager died after he jumped in the Clark Fork to flee law enforcement Tuesday morning, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
The 16-year-old boy from Sanders County, who has not yet been identified by name, was pulled by river rescue teams from the Clark Fork River near Russell Street Bridge in Missoula on Tuesday morning after an intensive search by boat and air that lasted more than an hour.
The incident began around 7:30 a.m. Monday, after the Missoula County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen vehicle from Washington state. Deputies located it near the 1400 block of East Broadway, according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Brenda Bassett.
Around 10:40 a.m., Bassett confirmed the suspect, a juvenile, had died.
At 7:58 a.m., the University of Montana set out a text alert warning people of a possibly armed suspect in the area near the Kim Williams trail.
UM Police Chief Marty Ludemann said initial reports from the traffic stop indicated there may have been a firearm in the stolen vehicle. Ludemann said it was unknown whether the person who jumped into the river had the firearm, so UM authorities put out the alert "just to be on the safe side."
When sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle, one person fled and jumped into the river. Law enforcement detained three others in the car, Bassett said. Deputies were unaware anyone in the vehicle was armed, she said.
The person who'd gone into the river came out, spoke briefly with law enforcement, and jumped back in, she said.
"He did go under, and there was a search that ensued," Bassett said.
Missoula County Search and Rescue pulled him from the river onto a boat at around 8:50 a.m. and moved him onto the ramp near Ogren Park to administer CPR. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, Bassett said.
Members of the Ravalli County Coroner's Office will be investigating the cause of death.
In addition to Search and Rescue, the Missoula Police Department, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, and various fire departments assisted in the intensive search, which saw law enforcement fanning out along both sides of the river, and WaveRunners deployed on the water.
— This story will be updated.