A man on the lam in Lincoln County, spurring officials to issue a "Code Red" alert and cancel after-school activities in Troy, was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said late Tuesday night.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the suspect, who has not been named, was "captured" in the Lake Creek area, south of Troy. Authorities do not believe there is any further threat to public safety, the post said.
The Western News of Libby reported Tuesday the man was involved in a high-speed chase with authorities before fleeing into the area around Lake Creek Road.
The sheriff's office was not immediately available for comment Wednesday morning. Lincoln County Justice Court staff said charging documents are expected to be filed within the day.