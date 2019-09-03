Lake County prosecutors are awaiting the autopsy report of the 63-year-old victim of a reported homicide in Pablo before filing charges against two people arrested in connection with the incident after deputies uncovered the body.
Lake County Attorney Steve Eschenbacher declined to provide further details on the killing, but said he was waiting to draft charging documents until the autopsy of Gyme Kelly of Ronan can determine how he died.
Sheriff Don Bell told the Missoulian on Tuesday that two people arrested after the body was uncovered Saturday afternoon are still in custody pending the investigation.
Authorities made the initial determination that Kelly died by homicide, Bell said. The cause of death was still undetermined as of early Tuesday afternoon, he added.
"We're still doing interviews, and this is still under investigation," he said.
Kelly was found deceased in a camper in an RV park between Pablo and Ronan on Saturday afternoon, Bell said. Deputies subsequently arrested 53-year-old William Hesse on suspicion of deliberate homicide as well as a woman, who has not been identified by authorities, on an outstanding warrant.
The Associated Press reports law enforcement believed Hesse had only been in the area for a month.
Kelly's body has been taken to the state crime lab to undergo the autopsy.
This story will be updated.