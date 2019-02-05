An 18-year-old man is being held on $100,000 bond for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl behind a Missoula movie theater last month.
Keanu Lee Holman was charged Tuesday with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
Missoula County prosecutors say Holman first contacted the girl on Snapchat, where they discussed different things, including their specific ages.
According to charging documents, Holman arranged for the two to meet at the mall on Jan. 19. Employees there reportedly told the two to move along after they began kissing on a bench outside. From there, Holman allegedly led the girl behind the movie theater area and initiated intercourse.
Then, the girl told authorities, Holman tried forcing her to give him oral sex, despite her telling him "no" several times. He ignored her refusals until she stood up and left, charging documents state.
The allegations were reported to Missoula police on Jan. 21.
In Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday, deputy county attorney Brian Lowney asked the judge to set Holman's bond at $100,000, based on evidence he knew the girl's age.
"There's no doubt Mr. Holman was aware of the victim's age and still sought this contact," he said.
Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway obliged Lowney's request for bond. Holman's public defender reserved bond arguments for later.