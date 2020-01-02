A Missoula man convicted of a domestic assault charge last year has threatened a community member and claimed to be "working with police" to investigate his victim, according to his probation officer.
Felipe Augustin Torres, 44, denied violating the terms of his suspended sentence at a hearing Thursday in Missoula County District Court. If found guilty of the violations, he could be ordered to serve out the suspended sentence time in jail.
Torres was convicted in November on one count of misdemeanor assault for head-butting his then-girlfriend. At the end of the weeklong trial he was found not guilty on a felony strangulation charge, while the jury was hung on a second misdemeanor assault charge.
A week after the trial, Missoula District Court Judge Shane Vannatta sentenced Torres to 12 months in the county jail, with all suspended save the 100 days of jail time he served before the trial.
Last month, his misdemeanor probation officer filed two reports of Torres violating the conditions of his suspended sentence. The first, filed on Dec. 13, alleges he violated a no-alcohol condition when he submitted a urinalysis that tested positive for alcohol on Dec. 7.
The report came along with a stern account of Torres' engagement with his own probation officer.
"Despite sentencing just over one month ago, Mr. Torres has already engaged in much dishonesty with this officer, and has had to be directed not to yell at his probation officer and told he must speak appropriately to her," officer Margaret Behan wrote. In addition, Torres has also told Behan "there are not victim(s) to his crimes."
"His lack of honesty and transparency … demonstrate his inability or unwillingness to be accountable and honest," Behan wrote.
A second petition to revoke Torres' 12-month suspended sentence alleges that on two occasions Torres told his probation officer he was "working with police" on an ongoing investigation with his victim. This was not true, Behan found after speaking with Missoula city police and sheriff's office detectives.
Torres has reported to a theft to law enforcement after things from his home went missing while he was in jail, Torres' attorney Robin Hammond said during a hearing Thursday on the alleged violations. She said the nature of that investigation was a misunderstanding.
Hammond also told Vannatta on Thursday she has not received any evidence of the alcohol-positive test results, and requested a hearing on the violations.
Vannatta obliged the request, setting a full-day hearing for Jan. 22.
Torres was previously the drummer for a well-known Johnny Cash tribute band, "The Cold Hard Cash Show," which disbanded shortly after he was charged in January 2019. The Missoulian found restraining orders filed against him over the course of a decade outlined a pattern of alleged harassment and, in some cases, violent behavior against women.