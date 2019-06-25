The 18-year-old believed to be involved in a double homicide at a Missoula motel last October is set for an August trial date.
Preston Rossbach, of Dixon, is charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of intimidation, and two counts of accountability to deliberate homicide.
In Missoula District Court on Tuesday, prosecutors and Rossbach's public defender Greg Rapkoch began the process of hammering out the questionnaires for selecting a jury pool next month.
Rossbach's trial is set for Aug. 5.
Authorities arrested Rossbach and Jonathan Whitworth, 27, after two people were found fatally shot and a third wounded at the Mountain Valley Inn on Broadway in downtown Missoula on Oct. 19.
Prosecutors allege Whitworth stormed the motel room where he believed he would find the drug dealer who sold him some bad drugs. Instead, he shot three other people found in the room that night, killing Jason Flink and Megan McLaughlin, said prosecutors.
Rossbach was there with a knife and stabbed the third person in the motel room, Kaleb Williams, according to prosecutors. Williams survived the attack.
Investigators say in court documents Rossbach and Whitworth threatened two people in the vehicle waiting outside the motel after they left the area.
Whitworth is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide, one count of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of intimidation. His case has been idle since a new attorney picked it up in February. The next hearing for Whitworth's case is set for Wednesday.