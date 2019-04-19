A now-defunct indoor dog park filed for bankruptcy this week, naming creditors that include former employees.
The owners of Wagg'n Indoor Dog Park said earlier this year the business had been sold to a small business investor. When the company west of Missoula abruptly closed on April 1, state business officials said no paperwork had been filed indicating a change in ownership.
The rocky ending followed a Missoulian report outlining sexual harassment, discrimination and an abuse case allegedly perpetrated by a supervisor there, as well as the owner's role in trying to stifle allegations.
When Wagg'n closed its doors earlier this month, the company's Facebook page included a farewell message from "Wendy T., The Brokerage," a name not found in bankruptcy filings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Montana.
Bankruptcy filings dated April 15 name 58 individuals, some of whom are former employees who filed discrimination complaints against the company with the Montana Human Rights Bureau or assault reports with law enforcement. Other employees who did not report problems at the company are named as well.
The filing shows Wagg'n's estimated assets between $0 and $50,000, while its current liabilities are estimated at $100,000 to $500,000. No funds are expected to be available for unsecured creditors after the administrative expenses are paid, according to the filing.
Cheryl Allovio, a former customer who told the Missoulian she was not given any warning the business would be closing when she paid up front for services a day earlier, is not listed among the secured creditors.
Wagg'n owner Rachele Clark has previously asked the Missoulian not to contact her.