Scores of officers from every layer of law enforcement lined the exit from the Neptune Aviation tarmac Wednesday afternoon, waiting to join the caravan carrying Wade Palmer, the Montana Highway Patrol trooper grievously wounded in a March shooting.
“It’s really nice we can group together” for Wednesday’s motorcade, said University of Montana Police Sgt. Ward Dewitt. “We all ultimately have the same job.”
Trooper Billy Munoz, who took a few ride-alongs with Palmer before he had joined the patrol unit, said he had “mixed emotions” about the day; the circumstances are tragic, but Palmer pulled through.
“To have a member of law enforcement come back the way he’s come back, it’s outstanding,” he said.
Two months ago, the possibility that Palmer might have succumbed to his wounds seemed as plausible as his homecoming, Missoula County Sheriff’s Captain Anthony Rio said.
“I haven’t seen this type of thing in my whole career,” Rio said. “It’s a miracle, a true miracle.”
Those who stood at attention at the tarmac filed in behind the motorcade as it headed into Missoula, passing hundreds of people waving signs and enough American flags to rival a Fourth of July parade.
Earlier Wednesday, Palmer's wife Lindsey said the two months since her husband was wounded in one of two midnight shootings outside Missoula have "been a marathon."
Lindsey Palmer, along with law enforcement officials and physicians in Utah, all spoke at a news conference that served as prelude to the trooper's return to Montana from Utah.
Lindsey Palmer, who was first to take the mic in the live feed from the Montana Highway Patrol's Facebook page, thanked those whose medical care has gotten Palmer over the initial hurdles and ready for the road ahead.
"You gave us the fighting chance we needed to get through this," she said. "The future is brighter today than when we first landed in Utah."
Palmer en route to St Pats #mtnews pic.twitter.com/5xPn2bFzqP— Seaborn Larson (@SeabornLarson) May 22, 2019
Palmer's wounds included a penetrating traumatic brain injury to the left side of the brain, said Dr. Ramesh Grandhi, University of Utah Health neurosurgeon, one member of the team of medical staff attending Palmer in recent weeks.
"For right-handed people, your speech comes from the left side of your brain," Grandhi said. "By the time he came to Utah, he had suffered. … Our job was to ensure that he was treated in a timely fashion to prevent further brain injury."
Palmer is not currently able to speak, but Grandhi said he appears to be able to understand what he is told, and recognize people in the room around him.
Dr. John Speed said after weeks of intensive care, Palmer will now be able to continue his rehabilitation at home.
"Trooper Palmer has made remarkable progress," he said. "I'm just very happy to see this day come and look forward to seeing the progress he continues to make with support at home."
Utah law enforcement, who have stood guard over Palmer's room and provided support to the Palmer family since their stay in Utah began, received a healthy helping of praise from Lindsey Palmer and Montana brass, Attorney General Tim Fox and MHP Col. Tom Butler.
Fox said that support system was also extended to Casey Blanchard, who was shot eight times in the spree and also transported to the Utah hospital.
"That's gone on now for many months," Fox said.
Palmer had located the suspect's vehicle on Highway 93 North shortly after midnight on March 15 when gunfire opened on his patrol vehicle. An hour earlier, three people had been shot — one man, 28-year-old Shelley Hays, was killed, and Blanchard and his mother Julie wounded — on Expressway west of Missoula, sending law enforcement scrambling into the county in search of the shooter.
Wednesday's motorcade escorted Palmer to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, and then was to transport him to his home in Stevensville.
— This story will be updated.