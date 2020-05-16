Two challenge sitting Supreme Court justice

Next month's primary election will give Montanans a chance to narrow the field in the race for a Montana Supreme Court seat, which is currently held by Justice Laurie McKinnon.
The primary involves McKinnon, Helena attorney Mike Black and Missoula attorney Mars Scott.
Montana Supreme Court elections are nonpartisan and terms are for eight years.
McKinnon had initially announced she would not run for re-election, but last fall said she had changed her mind.
McKinnon was first elected to the Montana Supreme Court in 2012 when she defeated Missoula attorney Ed Sheehy. The contentious race featured attack ads against Sheehy that were paid for by the nonprofit Montana Growth Network.
"I denounced those ads," McKinnon said, adding that she plans on running a positive campaign. "I think we need to lead in terms of a nonpartisan election and a fair election and if the judges can't take on that role as candidates, then that's a problem."
McKinnon lives in East Helena. She has been practicing law since 1987, and holds a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law. She has lived in Montana since 1995. McKinnon's professional experience includes work as a prosecutor for the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, work as a deputy Glacier County attorney and as a deputy Teton County attorney. Before her election to the Montana Supreme Court, McKinnon had worked for six years as the District Judge of the Ninth Judicial District Court, which includes the counties of Teton, Pondera, Toole and Glacier.
McKinnon is studying to receive a doctorate in judicial studies from the University of Nevada. She was awarded 2010 Judge of the Year by the Court Appointed Special Advocates for her work on cases dealing with abused and neglected children.
McKinnon is part of the executive committee of the Appellate Judges Conference and the Appellate Judges Education Institute. She is also an American Bar Association adviser to the Uniform Law Commission and is on the Education Committee for the Montana Judges Association. In 2019 she was awarded the Montana State Bar's Karla M. Gray Equal Justice Award for Early Resolution Mediation Project or E-RAMP. The publication Montana Lawyer described E-RAMP as "a court-connected mediation program for resolving pro-se family law cases through a cost-free mediation process."
Black is a Helena-based attorney originally from Havre. His education includes earning undergraduate degrees from the University of Montana and a law degree from Cornell University Law School. Black has primarily worked in civil litigation. He has been practicing law in Montana since 1991. He has also previously worked for the Montana Department of Justice.
From 2011 to 2015, Black served as the senior assistant attorney general and as a civil bureau chief in the Montana Attorney General's Office. On his website, Black notes that while at the DOJ he "litigated constitutional issues, including cases about regulating dark money in Montana elections and partisan influence in judicial elections."
After leaving the DOJ, he worked until 2018 as the litigation director for the Montana Legal Services Association. He currently has a private practice focusing "on litigating employee benefit cases on behalf of Montana workers," according to his campaign website.
The third candidate on the ballot is Missoula attorney Mars Scott, who specializes in family law. He was born in Helena and has a law degree from the University of Montana.
Scott started his own practice in 1983, and the next year was commissioned as an ensign into the U.S. Naval Reserve. He remained a part of the Naval Reserve until retiring 22 years later as a commander. On his campaign website, Scott notes that he was recalled to active duty due to conflict with Kuwait, and that he was also recalled after 9/11 when he became a Naval criminal investigative service agent.
Scott is a member of the National Board of Trial Advocacy, a member of the Montana Trial Lawyers, the American Bar Association and the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts. Scott is also a member of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers fellow and is a certified family law arbitrator in Montana. He has also been on the Montana State Bar's Professionalism Committee for more than 15 years and has contributed award-winning articles to the publication Montana Lawyer.
McKinnon said in late April she had not asked for endorsements at that point.
Five retired Montana Supreme Court Justices have endorsed Black. They are James Nelson, Terry Trieweiler, Mike Wheat, William Leaphard and Jim Regnier.
Scott said he is not seeking endorsements.
"Because I think it indicates possibly some agenda or favoritism or something to that effect, and I think judges need to be independent of that," Scott said.
