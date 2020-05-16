Two challenge sitting Supreme Court justice

After leaving the DOJ, he worked until 2018 as the litigation director for the Montana Legal Services Association. He currently has a private practice focusing "on litigating employee benefit cases on behalf of Montana workers," according to his campaign website.

The third candidate on the ballot is Missoula attorney Mars Scott, who specializes in family law. He was born in Helena and has a law degree from the University of Montana.

Scott started his own practice in 1983, and the next year was commissioned as an ensign into the U.S. Naval Reserve. He remained a part of the Naval Reserve until retiring 22 years later as a commander. On his campaign website, Scott notes that he was recalled to active duty due to conflict with Kuwait, and that he was also recalled after 9/11 when he became a Naval criminal investigative service agent.

Scott is a member of the National Board of Trial Advocacy, a member of the Montana Trial Lawyers, the American Bar Association and the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts. Scott is also a member of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers fellow and is a certified family law arbitrator in Montana. He has also been on the Montana State Bar's Professionalism Committee for more than 15 years and has contributed award-winning articles to the publication Montana Lawyer.