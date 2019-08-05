Two Missoula teenagers are in custody after an alleged armed robbery that led to an hours-long standoff with Missoula police Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Sundance Hill and Chancellor Michael Martin, both 19, are charged in Missoula County Justice Court with accountability for robbery, a felony. Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal on Monday set Martin's bail at $10,000 and Hill's bail at $50,000.
Missoula police first responded to the area near the YMCA, after Ezra Bloom reported he had been in the Pattee Canyon area with Hill, Martin and another man shooting guns, sitting around a fire and drinking alcohol. After they all left together in Martin's car, they picked up two other men, according to charging documents filed Monday.
Martin then drove to a dark parking lot near the YMCA, according to court documents. Bloom told police one of the men who had just joined them put a gun to the side of his head and told him to get out of the car.
Hill then grabbed a shotgun and pointed it at Bloom, who was then struck by Martin, Bloom told officers. Martin reportedly threatened to kill Bloom for chastising Martin's appearance.
Bloom said they ordered him to remove all his clothing and then took $850 in cash, a gold chain and Bloom's phone before leaving him behind. Officers noted Bloom's face was bloody and bruised when they spoke with him.
During the officers' interview with Bloom, patrol officers found Martin and Hill at Martin's Central Avenue home, according to charging documents.
"After several hours of standoff, the males eventually exited the residence," Missoula County prosecutors wrote in charging documents.
Martin later told detectives he knew the other two men they picked up were planning to rob Bloom, according to charging documents. He also admitted to making Bloom get out of the car while one of the men held him at gunpoint, according to the filings, but denied striking him.
Hill reportedly declined an interview with detectives.
The firearms Bloom said were used against him, a 9mm handgun and a shotgun, were found at Martin's home, according to court documents.
The two men who reportedly got in the car and also participated in the robbery had yet to be located at the time of the court filings Monday.