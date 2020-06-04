U.S. designates Northern Idaho county as drug-trafficking area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE, Idaho — Federal officials on Thursday announced that a northern Idaho county with a drug-trafficking problem will be included in a regional enforcement network and will face a crackdown.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration designated Kootenai County as part of the Idaho/Oregon High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

The designation means law enforcement agencies will get federal grant money, and that federal, state, local and tribal police will be better able to coordinate activities and share information.

"We will focus on drug traffickers, not users," said Idaho State Police Capt. John Kempf. "Dealers - people who make money off the misery of people who are addicted to drugs."

Authorities said drug traffickers transporting marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and other drugs use eastbound Interstate 90 to transport drugs from the West Coast and U.S. Route 95 to move drugs north and south.

"Those are both thoroughfares for drug traffickers and drug runners," said Lt. Ryan Higgins of the Kootenai County sheriff's office. Some of the drugs end up in local communities, he said.