No injuries were reported Thursday morning as University of Montana police investigated a gunshot from a dorm window.

One student is facing criminal charges and disciplinary action, according to a release from UM police.

The release states a student brought a firearm into a residence hall and fired it out a room window. No damage beyond a tear in the window screen where the round pierced was immediately included in the report. 

Missoula police have joined the investigation. 

"We do not believe there is an ongoing threat or safety concern for the campus community," the release states. 

UMPD cited in the release the university's strict firearm policy on campus. That policy states "The University of Montana restricts the possession and use of firearms on the campuses of the University of Montana. Individuals authorized to carry firearms without prior approval from the President or Chief of the University of Montana Police include: Peace Officers and federal authorities who are empowered by federal law to be armed.

"Students living in residence halls or UM Housing facilities must store any firearm with the University of Montana Police and follow mandatory requirements for possession. All residents of the University Villages and Lewis and Clark Villages must register any firearm with Residence Life."

UM policy officials were not immediately available for comment Thursday about the consequences of violating the firearms policy.

