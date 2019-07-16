The University of Montana Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.
According to the UM Police Department's daily crime log, the assault was reported July 9 in University Villages, an area of UM-owned housing along South Avenue, near the UM Golf Course and the base of Mount Sentinel. The apartments in this area are geared toward students who are married, have children, and those who have disabilities.
UM Police Chief Marty Ludemann said the alleged victim's parents had listed her as a runaway, and that UM officers located her July 8. The assault was reported soon afterwards, but UM police kept it off the crime log for several days to not jeopardize the investigation. While the police department has now released the information, the investigation is ongoing.
It is unclear how many other people were involved in the incident and what relationship, if any, they had with the university.
Ludemann said that no charges have been filed at this time. In the event that UM resolves the matter internally, the person or people involved could face a range of consequences if connected to UM, up to and including expulsion.
UM spokeswoman Jennifer Sauer said the university had no further comment at this time.