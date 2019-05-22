{{featured_button_text}}
A man on the lam in Lincoln County, spurring officials to issue a "Code Red" alert and cancel after-school activities in Troy, was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said late Tuesday night. 

Eugene Germain, a 25-year-old Polson man, was found asleep in someone else's cabin Monday night with a stolen shotgun, Lincoln County Undersheriff Brian Griffeth said in a press release Wednesday.

Germain is now being held at the Lincoln County Detention Facility on $100,000 bail.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was first notified Monday morning of a suspicious vehicle near Yaak Hill outside Troy. Sheriff's deputies pursued the vehicle, which appeared to match the description of a stolen vehicle from neighboring Sanders County, to the Lake Creek area. The driver crashed through a gate, left the vehicle and ran away, according to the release.

The Troy School District soon went into a "soft lockdown," meaning students and faculty could move around within the school but the outside doors were locked, after the sheriff's office issued a "Code Red" alert. Griffeth said the alert was issued "in an abundance of caution."

While searching the area, authorities found that several homes appeared to have been burglarized, with a handgun and a backpack stolen from one of them, according to the release.

Deputies received another report around 6 p.m. Monday from a Lake Creek homeowner who believed someone had been in their residence while they were out. While searching nearby, Griffeth said deputies found Germain, armed with a stolen shotgun, asleep in a cabin.

Germain was charged Tuesday with three counts of burglary and one count of theft of property exceeding $1,500, all felonies. Lincoln County Justice of the Peace Jay Sheffield set his bail at $100,000.

