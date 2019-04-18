A University of Montana student may face criminal charges and disciplinary action following a UM police investigation into a gunshot from a dorm window, according to a release from UM police.
No injuries were reported in the Tuesday night incident. UM Police Chief Marty Ludemann said Thursday the investigation is ongoing while charges are being considered by the county attorney's office.
"We've talked to a couple people we believe are involved and it's pending the county attorney's review," Ludemann said.
A Thursday news release states a student brought a firearm into Aber Hall and fired it out a room window. No damage, beyond a tear in the window screen where the round pierced, was immediately included in the report. The student's name was not immediately released.
The UMPD daily crime log online shows the report for a negligent endangerment and weapons violation came in at 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday.
Missoula police have joined the investigation. The student also faces a possible conduct violation, meaning a hearing process will likely take place. Consequences, if a violation is indeed found, range from a warning to a suspension.
"We do not believe there is an ongoing threat or safety concern for the campus community," the release states.
In its release, UMPD cited the university's strict firearms policy on campus. According to that policy: "The University of Montana restricts the possession and use of firearms on the campuses of the University of Montana. Individuals authorized to carry firearms without prior approval from the President or Chief of the University of Montana Police include: Peace Officers and federal authorities who are empowered by federal law to be armed.
"Students living in residence halls or UM Housing facilities must store any firearm with the University of Montana Police and follow mandatory requirements for possession. All residents of the University Villages and Lewis and Clark Villages must register any firearm with Residence Life."
UM policy officials were not immediately available for comment Thursday about the consequences of violating the firearms policy.