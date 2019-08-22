Authorities called off an AMBER Alert for a a 7-year-old boy on Thursday who had reportedly been abducted by his non-custodial mother.
Lanetta Mellstead, 43, was taken into custody, state law enforcement officials said in a follow-up message around at approximately 9:45 Thursday morning. The AMBER Alert was first issued around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office had reported the boy may have been in danger.
"Lanetta incapacitated the child's father and is considered a direct threat to the life of the child," the AMBER Alert stated.
Montana Department of Corrections records show previous convictions in three separate forgery cases and two felony drug possession charges.