West Yellowstone man tells judge bombs were for coyote hunting

"In addition to the guns, ammunition, and bombs, Bailey had a police scanner in his truck, notebooks that indicated he had been tracking the movements of law enforcement and the victim of the protection order, and a large Halloween mask propped in the front seat at the same height as an adult passenger," prosecutors wrote in Bailey's sentencing memorandum.

The contents of the pickup led federal authorities, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to search Bailey's home, where they found another firearm and another destructive device.

Andrew Nelson, Bailey's federal public defender, said during Friday's hearing Bailey does suffer from mental health issues, but was trained in the U.S. Navy to handle firearms safely. The firearms in his pickup were to teach people how to shoot, which Bailey did frequently, Nelson said. He said the case had especially poor optics for his client because of the heightened law enforcement response, and Bailey was essentially unable to live in West Yellowstone anymore.

Tim Racicot, assistant U.S. District Attorney, pointed to Bailey's refusal to abide by court-ordered conditions while on release during the case as evidence Bailey doesn't respect authority or the law.