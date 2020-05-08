West Yellowstone man tells judge bombs were for coyote hunting

A West Yellowstone man told a federal judge on Friday he had homemade bombs for hunting problematic coyotes in the area, although prosecutors believe his actions may have been more menacing.
Charles Gibson Bailey, 33, was sentenced to three years in federal prison on Friday for possession of an illegal destructive device. Bailey told Judge Dana Christensen during Friday's hearing the bombs federal agents uncovered in his pickup truck were going to be deployed to hunt coyotes.
"There’s a coyote problem in West Yellowstone," Bailey told the judge. "They're eating people's dogs, eating people's cats. … I didn't mean to scare anybody."
Charging documents filed against Bailey in March 2019 state law enforcement first came into contact with Bailey that month after noticing several firearms in his vehicle. Bailey was under an order of protection filed by his ex-girlfriend that prohibited him from possessing any firearms. The same day law enforcement seized his pickup, security cameras at Bailey's ex-girlfriend's house captured him spraying some sort of liquid, later determined to be sulfuric acid, on her doorknob and deadbolt, according to court records.
A search of Bailey's pickup turned up three handguns and three rifles, according to court records. The pickup also contained three homemade destructive devices, all of which had BBs or fishing weights packed inside or glued to the outside, court records state.
"In addition to the guns, ammunition, and bombs, Bailey had a police scanner in his truck, notebooks that indicated he had been tracking the movements of law enforcement and the victim of the protection order, and a large Halloween mask propped in the front seat at the same height as an adult passenger," prosecutors wrote in Bailey's sentencing memorandum.
The contents of the pickup led federal authorities, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to search Bailey's home, where they found another firearm and another destructive device.
Andrew Nelson, Bailey's federal public defender, said during Friday's hearing Bailey does suffer from mental health issues, but was trained in the U.S. Navy to handle firearms safely. The firearms in his pickup were to teach people how to shoot, which Bailey did frequently, Nelson said. He said the case had especially poor optics for his client because of the heightened law enforcement response, and Bailey was essentially unable to live in West Yellowstone anymore.
Tim Racicot, assistant U.S. District Attorney, pointed to Bailey's refusal to abide by court-ordered conditions while on release during the case as evidence Bailey doesn't respect authority or the law.
"Maybe he built those 'cricket' bombs for the things that he said, and maybe he didn’t," Racicot said. "I don't think it's a huge leap to say he built those for a more nefarious reason than assisting him in hunting coyotes."
Forfeiture documents filed in federal court list eight firearms, a silencer and four total destructive devices as the weapons confiscated by the government.
Christensen sentenced Bailey to 40 months, lower than the recommendation of prosecutors, and three-years of supervised release after his prison term.
