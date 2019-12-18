The Whitefish police chief has alleged Michael Goguen, a venture capitalist and philanthropist who resides in Whitefish, sought to influence law enforcement over the last two years while he was the subject of a criminal investigation, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.
The complaint includes an allegation Goguen took a detective on an all-expense paid elk hunt in Colorado with a private jet. The lead detective investigating Goguen was fired after police officials found he was unable to "fairly and neutrally investigate the case," according to court documents.
In the lawsuit, Chief Bill Dial also alleges Goguen went to city officials in an attempt to have Dial fired, threatening to sue the City of Whitefish if he was denied.
Diane Doolittle, a lawyer who represents Goguen, did not immediately respond to a voicemail requesting comment Wednesday morning.
Dial remains the chief of police in Whitefish today. Marcel Quinn, a private attorney in Kalispell representing Dial, declined to describe the reason Goguen was the subject of a criminal investigation, citing confidential criminal justice information.
Goguen is perhaps best known locally as the lone benefactor for Two Bear Air Rescue, an aviation search and rescue operation that has completed more than 500 missions in the Northwest United States. His donations include a $2 million gift to the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in 2014.
But the Silicon Valley billionaire has been embroiled in court in recent years, staving off a lawsuit filed in 2016 by Amber Baptiste, who alleged he sexually, physically and emotionally abused her for over 13 years, and later failed to pay her $40 million as part of a contract to sever their relationship. A California judge dismissed that lawsuit in September because Baptiste had “repeatedly and willfully” refused court orders to turn over information in the case.
Dial’s lawsuit, filed in Flathead County District Court, alleges the Whitefish Police Department launched a criminal investigation into Goguen, and that he attempted to thwart that investigation in 2016.
Quinn, who represents Dial, declined to comment beyond the contents of the lawsuit when reached by the Missoulian.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the lawsuit, Goguen in 2017 attempted to gain favor with the lead detective investigating him by inviting the detective over for dinner at his home and taking the detective on an all-expense paid elk hunt in Colorado with a private jet. Goguen even donated to law enforcement efforts "for the purpose of creating a position specifically for the lead detective to fill," the lawsuit states.
Dial's lawsuit concedes Goguen was actually successful in influencing the investigation: the lead detective failed to open a report on the investigation, turned "a blind eye to potential crimes" and did not report on each communication he had with Goguen related to the investigation, all of which he was ordered to do by his supervisors, according to the lawsuit.
After that detective was terminated from his position, Dial alleges Goguen began a retaliatory campaign against Dial.
In early 2019, Goguen personally met with the mayor, city manager and city attorney of Whitefish "demanding" Dial be fired, the chief alleges in the lawsuit.
"He threatened to sue the City of Whitefish for millions of dollars in the event the City did not terminate Bill Dial's employment," the lawsuit states.
Calls to Whitefish city manager Dana Smith and city attorney Angela Jacobs were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.
Goguen also hired an attorney to file "false and wrongful complaints" against Dial with the Montana Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Bureau, the state police certification board, according to the lawsuit.
In the complaint, Dial also alleges Goguen conducted surveillance on Dial and his family in order to intimidate the police chief.
This story will be updated.