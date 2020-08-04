Whitefish police investigating deadly bar fight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITEFISH — Police in Whitefish are investigating after a fight outside a bar ended in the death of a 25-year-old man.

Police Chief Bill Dial said Steven Speer of Whitefish died Sunday of head injuries suffered early Friday during an altercation in the parking lot of the VFW Bar and Grill.

Initial reports offered conflicting stories, Dial said, but a suspect was eventually identified.

The investigation has been turned over to the Flathead County Attorney's Office to determine if charges should be filed.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1