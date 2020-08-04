You have permission to edit this article.
Whitefish police investigating deadly bar fight
Whitefish police investigating deadly bar fight

WHITEFISH — Police in Whitefish are investigating after a fight outside a bar ended in the death of a 25-year-old man.

Police Chief Bill Dial said Steven Speer of Whitefish died Sunday of head injuries suffered early Friday during an altercation in the parking lot of the VFW Bar and Grill.

Initial reports offered conflicting stories, Dial said, but a suspect was eventually identified.

The investigation has been turned over to the Flathead County Attorney's Office to determine if charges should be filed.

