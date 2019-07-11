A Whitefish real estate agent testified for more than an hour in federal court in Missoula Thursday about the "troll storm" of threats and anti-Semitic rants unleashed upon her by neo-Nazi blogger Andrew Anglin.
Tanya Gersh's attorney, David Dinelli of the Southern Poverty Law Center, displayed some of those messages, emails and online comments on a large screen.
“Oh, sorry, I think I have the wrong number,” one caller said in a voicemail. “I was looking for the crematorium" — an apparent reference to the crematoria used to burn the bodies of Jews executed in Nazi death camps during World War II. Gersh and her family are Jewish.
“You’re surprisingly easy to find online, and in real life,” another caller said.
The emotional trauma from the events that began in 2016 remains a part of her personal and family life to this day, Gersh testified. She now sees a psychiatrist and takes anti-depression medication. She sought medical treatment for tension in her shoulder, and used to grind her teeth down at night due to stress.
Her earnings from her real estate business saw a considerable dip after the troll storm: from more than $205,000 in 2016 to about $70,000 the next year.
Gersh’s therapist was scheduled to testify Thursday afternoon, as was her husband, Judah.
Thursday's hearing stems from an April 2017 federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Gersh by the Southern Poverty Law Center against Anglin, the publisher of a the "Daily Stormer" neo-Nazi website that launched the campaign against Gersh.
Anglin accused Gersh of extortion against Whitefish resident Sherry Spencer, the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer. Anglin posted personal information on Gersh, her husband and their son online. Gersh reported receiving hundreds of threats and anti-Semitic messages.
This April, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch said in an order that if Anglin, who has refused to come to the U.S. for a deposition in the case, did not appear for such a meeting, he would lose his ability to mount a defense to the lawsuit. Anglin never showed.
Thursday's hearing seeks a default judgment against Anglin.
Last month, the Associated Press reported that a federal judge in Ohio awarded a Muslim-American radio host $4.1 million in monetary damages after he successfully sued Anglin, who had falsely accused him of terrorism. Anglin never responded to the lawsuit filed by SiriusXM Radio show host Dean Obeidallah.
Anglin's whereabouts remain unclear.
This story will be updated.