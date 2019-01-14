A 30-year-old woman is being held on $20,000 bond after allegedly assaulting her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend with a shovel on Sunday.
Rashan Noel Bramble had already been arrested at the same location that day after showing up to the home with a loaded gun and causing a disturbance, Missoula Deputy County Attorney Mark Handelman said at Bramble's initial appearance on Monday.
Sometime after the firearm disturbance, police arrived at the home to find the woman's entire face developing heavy bruising, along with several injuries to different parts of her body, according to charging documents.
The woman told police as she was leaving the home through the front door, Bramble came through the gate, picked up a shovel and repeatedly swung it at the woman's face, connecting at least twice. As she fell to the ground, Bramble continued to strike her with the shovel, the woman said. She also said Bramble bit her hand, which was bleeding when law enforcement arrived.
Once police located Bramble, she admitted to hitting the woman with the shovel, according to charging documents.
Justice of the Peace Alex Beal set Bramble's bond at $20,000, and ordered she undergo a mental health assessment.