A 30-year-old man is being held in the Missoula County jail after his pregnant girlfriend told police on Friday he threatened her with a machete and a mallet in the same night.
Daniel Edward Blackwell is charged in Missoula County Justice Court with one count of assault with a weapon, a felony. He was booked into Missoula County Detention Facility at 6 a.m. Friday on $50,000 bail.
Prosecutors said in court documents the woman, nine months pregnant with Blackwell's child, called Missoula police from their Orchard Homes residence to report her boyfriend was intoxicated and threatening her.
When they arrived, she said Blackwell had first awoken her around 2 a.m. while holding a large machete and expressing "homicidal thoughts" about her. While she didn't take this as a direct threat, she went back to sleep. Three hours later, she awoke again, this time to find Blackwell carrying a mallet in his hands, she told police.
"I'm just going to kill you and the baby," he said, according to the woman.
When officers arrived at the home, they located the machete, but no mallet. Blackwell denied any wrongdoing when interviewed by police, according to charging documents.