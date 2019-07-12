Authorities are searching the Missoula area for a 20-year-old man who has not returned to the Missoula Pre-Release center, Montana Department of Corrections officials said Friday.
Dominic Emilio Vallie was reported as a walkaway from the pre-release center at 2350 Mullan Road at 12:30 a.m. Friday, state corrections officials said in a release on Friday.
In January, Vallie was convicted in Yellowstone County of assault with a weapon and failure to register as a violent offender, according to DOC records. He was serving a three-year DOC sentence on the failure-to-register charge, according to the release.
Anyone with information about Vallie is asked to notify their local law enforcement.