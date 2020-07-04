Crowds gather at Lincoln parade, rodeo despite COVID-19

The first-place prize for best float went to one made by the kids and grandkids of Barb Solvie, a Lincoln resident who has been in Montana for nearly 70 years. Solvie, now 90, wore her wedding dress from 45 years ago — it didn't quite fit the same, but they made it work — and sat atop a throne on the float.

Her kids, grandkids and a few friends all dressed up in wigs and fancy gowns and titled the float “20+20+20+20+10 Happy Birthday Barb!” to fit with the “20” theme. She was supposed to have a huge party for her birthday in May but couldn’t because of COVID-19.

“So, this is pretty much my birthday party, even though it’s the United States’ birthday party,” Solvie said.

She has been a businesswoman her whole life, owning the Garland Town and Country shop and later the Montanan restaurant in Lincoln, which she started at age 80. She said she plans to live until she’s 125 years old.

“I’m just a happy, very healthy old broad,” Solvie said.

The next part of the day’s celebrations picked up at the fairgrounds for the 68th annual Lincoln Open Rodeo. People entering were stopped by two EMS workers in masks taking temperatures. Signs at the entrance read, “If you are sick you can not enter” and “Stay six feet apart for social distancing.”