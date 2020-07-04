Crowds gather at Lincoln parade, rodeo despite COVID-19

LINCOLN — Hundreds of people sporting red, white and blue — but hardly a single mask — lined Highway 200 here Saturday for the town's annual Fourth of July parade, rodeo and fireworks, one of the few celebrations in the state not curtailed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re having fun, and you can’t stop this on the Fourth of July,” said Dougan Dimmitt, born and raised in Lincoln who now lives in California, but often visits family in Montana.
Dimmitt wore a button-down shirt covered in American flag designs. He was ecstatic to be able to celebrate Independence Day with his family, something he said is important despite the shutdowns happening across America.
The parade’s theme was “20,” and some people ran with it. One float held a banner that said, “1920’s Moonshiners,” and another “Nightlife in Lincoln, 1920s.” Trucks and ATVs pulled floats, people threw candy to kids, and American flags waved. Whoops and hollers mingled with engine revs, music and chatter as the parade moved past.
One trailer carried coolers full of Busch Light, which were tossed to people in the crowd. Another with the banner “Social Distancing in Montana,” depicted a campground scene with a small campfire burning. One pickup truck carried several flags including a “Trump 2020” flag, an American flag, a police solidarity flag with a blue stripe, and a Confederate flag.
The first-place prize for best float went to one made by the kids and grandkids of Barb Solvie, a Lincoln resident who has been in Montana for nearly 70 years. Solvie, now 90, wore her wedding dress from 45 years ago — it didn't quite fit the same, but they made it work — and sat atop a throne on the float.
Her kids, grandkids and a few friends all dressed up in wigs and fancy gowns and titled the float “20+20+20+20+10 Happy Birthday Barb!” to fit with the “20” theme. She was supposed to have a huge party for her birthday in May but couldn’t because of COVID-19.
“So, this is pretty much my birthday party, even though it’s the United States’ birthday party,” Solvie said.
She has been a businesswoman her whole life, owning the Garland Town and Country shop and later the Montanan restaurant in Lincoln, which she started at age 80. She said she plans to live until she’s 125 years old.
“I’m just a happy, very healthy old broad,” Solvie said.
The next part of the day’s celebrations picked up at the fairgrounds for the 68th annual Lincoln Open Rodeo. People entering were stopped by two EMS workers in masks taking temperatures. Signs at the entrance read, “If you are sick you can not enter” and “Stay six feet apart for social distancing.”
Audience benches behind the rodeo ring were marked every 6 feet to urge social distancing, but as the venue filled up, people ignored them. Hundreds gathered around the sides of the rings, on the benches and in the grass atop the hill for better views.
Rodeo announcer John Zillner introduced the Montana and United States flags, both carried into the arena on horseback, and asked the crowd to sing the national anthem as a united choir. People stood and held their hands and hats over their hearts as the flag was brought out and then throughout the anthem. Then Zillner said a prayer and the rodeo began.
Zillner spoke with pride for the rodeo and Lincoln over the loudspeaker between competitions. He said they had a larger lineup than the year prior.
He asked the crowd how many went to the parade and received a resounding cheer.
“Nice to see communities living normal, doing what we love to do,” Zillner said over the loudspeaker. " … Lots of rodeos being canceled. Lincoln said not here. Not today. We’re gonna buck it.”
Tana Loring was in the audience, cheering and sporting her star-spangled cowgirl hat. She’s from Cut Bank and comes to the Lincoln rodeo every year. This year her son, daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters were all competing. She was happy the rodeo still happened this year.
"It's very American," she said.
