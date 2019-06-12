The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are now offering $10,000 for information that leads to criminal charges in the case of missing tribal member Jermain Charlo.
Charlo, a Dixon resident, was last seen in Missoula on June 16, 2018. Since disappearing, she's become the focus of an ongoing, multi-agency search.
In marches and public events the past year, activists have shone a light on her and other missing and murdered indigenous women. The tribes have taken several measures to address the issue, including forming a working group and hosting public events, and the Montana Legislature passed several pieces of legislation this year as well.
But Charlo has yet to be found.
Tribal Council had previously approved a $1,000 reward for information concerning her whereabouts. On Wednesday, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes announced that Tribal Council, at her family's request, had increased that amount to $10,000, and the additional funds will only be paid out if that information leads to criminal charges.
"The hope is...that the Tribes' investment will go a long ways in holding someone accountable for what has happened to Jermain," said Tribal Council Chairman Ron Trahan in the press release.
The council also authorized $2,600 to pay for six additional months of maintaining a billboard with Charlo's photo and information. Lamar Advertising has donated a second billboard.
Those with information on Charlo's whereabouts should contact Missoula Police Department Detective Guy Baker at 406-396-3217.