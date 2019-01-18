The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes say their government has enough funds to continue operating — with caution— amid the federal shutdown.
The four-week-old federal shutdown has stirred concerns and challenges throughout Indian Country, where tribal governments receive major financial support and services from federal agencies.
Last week Rick Eneas, the tribes’ director of financial management, stated that the tribes had enough of their own funds to operate as normal at least through Jan. 18.
In a message to tribal staff this past Thursday, shared with the Missoulian by tribal spokesperson Rob McDonald, he said the tribes plan to keep their services running.
He wrote “there are no current plans to require any CSKT staff to be furloughed or have normal working hours reduced. All staff should continue to report to work according to their normal schedules.”
“Secondly, even though CSKT is in a strong enough position to avoid staff reductions, the shutdown is having a large impact on CSKT’s finances so we are keeping the current spending restrictions in place.” Eneas advised tribal staff to continue abiding by travel, personnel and other spending restrictions.