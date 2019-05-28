WEST GLACIER — Thirteen bicyclists were stranded for about eight hours by a rock slide and an avalanche on the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park.
Park officials said the cyclists were cold but otherwise unharmed.
The park had closed the road to pedestrian and bicycle traffic earlier Monday after a significant rock slide blocked the road at The Loop and prevented emergency vehicle travel. However, many cyclists had already traveled east past that point.
Park officials say an avalanche blocked the road at Triple Arches, preventing the bicyclists from returning to West Glacier.
A park road crew cleared the rock slide and then cut a path through the avalanche debris to free the cyclists.
It's not uncommon for the park to have one or two incidents each year where visitors become trapped by a slide.