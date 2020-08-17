Daines rallies support for wildfire logging bill

Daines said he found compromise with Feinstein on the size of the categorical exclusion (CE) projects, which he compared to similar provisions that passed in the 2014 Farm Bill and a 2018 budget measure.

“I would have liked to see them larger, but we have to find a CE number that would work for both sides,” Daines said. “It really provides for a more pragmatic and balanced approach as it applies to NEPA (the National Environmental Policy Act). That was the compromise size that allows us the ability to get an outcome and get something signed into law.”

The bill would also reduce opportunities to challenge timber projects when new information arises that might involve Endangered Species Act protections. Those provisions are aimed at nullifying a judicial ruling known as the Cottonwood Decision, which required the U.S. Forest Service to reopen consultations with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service when new information indicates projects could hurt protected plants or animals. The move could also affect a more recent court decision requiring the Forest Service to reconsider its failure to enforce forest road closures, which Daines argues has blocked work on almost 100 forest projects.