Decomposing bodies of 2 men found northeast of Kalispell

KALISPELL — The decomposing bodies of two men were found outside a residence near Lake Blaine, northeast of Kalispell, Flathead County officials said.

The bodies were found on Tuesday afternoon after a neighbor requested a welfare check, Sheriff Brian Heino told the Flathead Beacon.

Based on utility and mail records, Heino said the men have likely been dead since at least July.

Two firearms were found at the scene, but authorities have not determined the cause of death.

The bodies were taken to the state crime lab for autopsy. The names of the men have not been released.

