 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deputy shoots man in Lincoln County
breaking topical top story

Deputy shoots man in Lincoln County

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy shot a man after responding to a call about a domestic disturbance Thursday.

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the deputy was not released, and the Sheriff's Office did not provide any information about the location of the incident. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man who was shot was flown to the Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Details on his condition were not made available on Thursday.

The shooting took place sometime after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the domestic disturbance and an investigative team from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Kalispell Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Neither the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office nor the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded immediately to a request for comment.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Health Officials Work To Get To One Million Daily Vaccines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News