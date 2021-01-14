Deputy shoots man in Lincoln County

A Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy shot a man after responding to a call about a domestic disturbance Thursday.

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the deputy was not released, and the Sheriff's Office did not provide any information about the location of the incident.

The man who was shot was flown to the Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Details on his condition were not made available on Thursday.

The shooting took place sometime after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the domestic disturbance and an investigative team from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Kalispell Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Neither the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office nor the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded immediately to a request for comment.

