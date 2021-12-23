Developer asks to reinstate energy lease on land sacred to tribes

The last energy developer still seeking to drill on the Badger-Two Medicine area south of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation has asked a federal court to reinstate its canceled leases.

Louisiana-based Solenex LLC saw its leases voided in 2016 after the Department of Interior reached settlement agreements with other companies to cease exploring for oil and gas in a region considered sacred by the Blackfeet Indian Tribe. A federal appeals court upheld the decision in 2020.

Solenex founder Sidney Longwell, who died last year, bought the 6,247-acre lease in 1982 but never drilled on the site. He was one of roughly 45 developers who took leases on U.S. Forest Service land that were later found improper because they weren't made with necessary environmental reviews or in consultation with the Blackfeet.

The tribe and several local conservation groups challenged the leases, and the Federal Advisory Council on Historic Preservation declared the 130,000-acre region a Traditional Cultural District in 2015.

In its declaration, the advisory council noted that drilling there “would be so damaging to the (Traditional Cultural District) that the Blackfeet Tribe’s ability to practice their religious and cultural traditions in this area as a living part of their community life and development would be lost.”

Solenex attorneys, including former acting head of the Bureau of Land Management William Perry Pendlay, claimed that then-Interior Secretary Sally Jewell overstepped her authority in canceling the leases. They also argued that Longwell faced unreasonable bureaucratic delays in seeking approval to exercise his drilling claims.

Interior Department spokesperson Tyler Cherry declined comment on the case.

Solenex's lawsuit is being waged by the Mountain States Legal Foundation, a Colorado-based firm that pursues cases involving property rights, gun rights and other conservative causes.

Pendley led the foundation before joining the Trump administration as a deputy director of policy and programs. However, he was forced to leave the leadership of BLM after Trump failed to officially nominate him to the post.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

