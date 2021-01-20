Dillon man held in DC riot investigation

A Dillon man is on a federal hold at the Missoula County Detention Facility in relation to his entering the U.S. Capitol illegally on Jan. 6, according to reporting by the Dillon Tribune.

Henry Phillip Muntzer, 52, was booked into the jail at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. The Montana U.S. Attorney’s Office would not comment on the details of the case.

However, the Dillon Tribune reported Muntzer was known for a QAnon mural on the walls of his business, Dillon Appliances Inc., 115 S Atlantic St. Messages on the walls included the QAnon motto "Trust the Plan," the group's "Q" symbol and "Panic in DC."

Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson told the Tribune that Muntzer was arrested by local officers at the request of federal law enforcement.

