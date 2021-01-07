Doctor sentenced in pharmacy kickback scam

A former Indian Health Services doctor who worked on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced Thursday to three months in prison for taking kickbacks from a pharmacy.

Dr. Arnold Scott Devous, 68, of Billings will also be supervised for two years and fined $10,000 after admitting to using his job to funnel more than $45,500 from a Choteau pharmacy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By prescribing patients a diabetes drug that was not disbursed by the IHS, Devous was able to strike a deal with the pharmacy to have it fill the orders and he would get 80% of the gross profits from the sale of drugs, according to federal sentencing documents. Devous pleaded guilty on Sept. 10 to the federal charge of being a medical officer with a conflict of interest.

From December 2015 until June 2016 Devous approached multiple pharmacies to participate in the scheme. Ultimately the Choteau pharmacy agreed. Devous first hid the kickbacks by sending the money to his wife, and then he used a prospective business associate. When interviewed, Devous admitted that his wife received the money, which was illegal. Devous also admitted he never informed his superiors of the outside income, as required by law.