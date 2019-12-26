On Dec. 28, 2014, a vehicle crashed into a barrier on a snowy stretch of Interstate 90 near Frenchtown. The Montana Highway Patrol went to the site of the accident with its dashcam active.
This video, published on YouTube by the Montana Department of Justice and the Montana Highway Patrol, contains the footage from that dashcam.
You have free articles remaining.
As the dashcam recorded the scene, a semitrailer plowed into the first car and sent its female driver across the interstate. Unbeknownst to the attending troopers, she had been ejected from her vehicle and had landed in the median, injured and bleeding.
After a few moments, the troopers realized what had happened and began to assist her. As they did so, two other vehicles nearly struck her, one of which spun out and crashed into the wreckage of the damaged semi, and the other of which required the troopers to move her deeper into the median to save her life.
Please be careful on Montana's snowy highways this winter.