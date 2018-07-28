A motorist is dead and her passenger injured after their car rolled near Troy.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash took place at about 6:15 p.m. Friday and involved just one vehicle, a Ford Explorer.
The driver, identified as a 37-year-old woman from Beaverton, Oregon, attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve on Montana Highway 56, near mile marker 21.3. For unknown reasons, she lost control and went off the road’s west-side shoulder. She overcorrected to get back on the highway, and the vehicle rolled several times.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and killed. Her passenger, identified as a 33-year-old man from Thompson Falls, was wearing a seatbelt. He was injured and flown to Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene.
Speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.