Easter story told despite rain and snow

Organizers settled on hosting a tour of the Easter story that let viewers stay safely in their cars. With the blessing of the Hamilton City Council, and support from administrators at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds, Weaver said nearly 100 volunteers pivoted their energy to creating a story that had worshipers in line nearly a half-hour before show time.

Weaver shortened the script, originally written by Hamilton resident Anna Barnes, and the actors recorded their lines to create a 17-minute audio file to be played on a smart phone during the tour. Volunteers also provided CDs of the recording, and copies of the script.

“Something positive about all of this is that we’ll be able to take all of these tools that we’re learning to use now and apply them later, once things get back to normal,” Weaver said.

Those tools have included Sunday services streamed live on YouTube and private Facebook groups for the church’s ministries.

At the start of the event, a lead car guided six others throughout the fairgrounds in 3-minute intervals to stop at five different scenes. They began with two Roman centurions guarding the cross.