Easter story told despite rain and snow

The annual Easter story presented by the Hamilton Assembly of God endured rain, snow and change of venue this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Dozens of cars worked their way through the Ravalli County Fairgrounds on Saturday, stopping at five scenes to watch actors portray Biblical characters for the church’s “More Than an Easter Egg Hunt.”
“There are so many things that are being put on hold right now because of this virus. When it came to this event, we figured we could either let it go for a year, or we could get creative,” said Joanne Weaver, wife of Senior Pastor John Weaver, who along with 45 volunteers helped coordinate Saturday’s event.
Weaver said the event began nearly a decade ago following the death of a nephew of two worshipers at Hamilton Assembly of God. The story chronicling the Crucifixion to the Resurrection evolved from an exhibit in a front yard to a Hamilton staple, drawing more than 900 people on the Saturday before Easter.
“The tomb at the end that first year was just a tent and it blew away at one point,” Weaver said.
The showcase eventually drew enough support to move to the lawn of the historic Daly Mansion.
When businesses began closing their doors to halt the spread of COVID-19, Weaver said planning began to continue the tradition.
Organizers settled on hosting a tour of the Easter story that let viewers stay safely in their cars. With the blessing of the Hamilton City Council, and support from administrators at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds, Weaver said nearly 100 volunteers pivoted their energy to creating a story that had worshipers in line nearly a half-hour before show time.
Weaver shortened the script, originally written by Hamilton resident Anna Barnes, and the actors recorded their lines to create a 17-minute audio file to be played on a smart phone during the tour. Volunteers also provided CDs of the recording, and copies of the script.
“Something positive about all of this is that we’ll be able to take all of these tools that we’re learning to use now and apply them later, once things get back to normal,” Weaver said.
Those tools have included Sunday services streamed live on YouTube and private Facebook groups for the church’s ministries.
At the start of the event, a lead car guided six others throughout the fairgrounds in 3-minute intervals to stop at five different scenes. They began with two Roman centurions guarding the cross.
Jeff Huls, who portrayed one of the centurions in full uniform, has been a worshiper at Hamilton Assembly of God for 42 years. He worked alongside Joshua Weaver, the son of John and Joanna Weaver, and a horse lent by another member of the church.
“We’ve always told this story outdoors, so this isn’t too drastic of a change for us,” Huls said.
David Trihey, who has worked previously as a narrator for the Easter story, was asked to play the role of John alongside Mary at the second scene. Although a member of Hamilton Assembly of God for most of his life, this year marked the first time that he became an actor for the event.
“In the shuffle to pull this off, they asked me to play John and I couldn’t say no,” he said.
Beneath his robes, Trihey wore a thick jacket against the wind and a chill that hovered just above freezing for most of the day. He said the weather, although a challenge, was an expected one, and he and the other actors came to the fairgrounds Saturday prepared to tell the Easter story regardless of the intermittent snow and rain.
“The Easter story is pivotal to our beliefs, and we’re here to show that. It’s not about the weather, or the tradition. It’s about the message,” he said.
The Hamilton Assembly of God Church will present their Easter Service online at hamiltonag.org at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 12.
