Editorial master Sam Reynolds dies
Editorial master Sam Reynolds dies

Sam Reynolds, who championed hearty debate and public accountability on the Missoulian’s editorial pages, has died at age 88.

Reynolds joined the Missoulian in 1964 to lead the editorial page. He served there until 1990, giving a distinctive voice to the newspaper’s opinion section on everything from the valley’s once-horrendous air pollution to his own newspaper’s policy on political endorsements.  

His wife, Beverly, preceded him in death on Dec. 23, 2019. They were married 62 years.

A more complete recollection of Reynold’s impact on Missoula will be published in the Missoulian on Wednesday.

