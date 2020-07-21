Environmental group sues feds over grizzly bear decision

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPOKANE, Wash. — An environmental group filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Tuesday for failing to release public records on the termination of a program to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades in Washington state.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt earlier this month traveled to Omak, Washington, to announce his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to reintroduce grizzlies into the North Cascades.

That surprise decision prompted the Center for Biological Diversity to file its lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C.

"The secrecy surrounding this issue has persisted for years, and it's mind-boggling that the Interior Department has taken its anti-wildlife agenda to this level,'' said Sophia Ressler, an attorney for the environmental group. "Our suit aims to get to the bottom of the administration's distorted priorities on grizzlies and other imperiled species."

In announcing the decision, Bernhardt said the Trump administration was listening to people who live in the region.

"The people who live and work in north central Washington have made their voices clear that they do not want grizzly bears," Bernhardt said.