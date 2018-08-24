A new fire, with flames shooting 100 feet into the air, broke out Thursday night in northern Glacier National Park in the Boundary Creek Valley about a mile west of Waterton Lake.
The fast-growing fire is being fought by both U.S. and Canadian fire crews. Parks Canada and Glacier staff cleared hikers from the area and evacuated the Waterton River Backcountry Campground after they were unable to stop the spread of the fire.
Gusty winds and thunderstorms are predicted Friday, which could hamper firefighting efforts.
"Waterton Lake Trail, the North Boundary Trail, and the Waterton River Backcountry Campground have been closed,'' said a news release from Glacier. "Additional closures are expected today.''
The new fire is estimated at 1,200 acres.
Evacuations also were ordered Thursday night for residents living near the Gold Hill fire about 13 miles north of Libby.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's office said the evacuation applied to a dozen properties on Pipe Creek, Noisy Cabin Road and West Side Pipe Road between mile marker 11 and mile marker 13 on Pipe Creek Road.
The Gold Hill fire has grown to over 1,900 acres since being sparked by lightning on August 11.
Crews battling the Howe Ridge fire near Lake McDonald in Glacier were able to put in place containment lines this week that should keep it from reaching Going-to-the-Sun Road, park officials said.
On Thursday, firefighters used "aerial ignition'' to control the fire's spread toward the road. Crews were also working to protect the Trail of Cedars near the Avalanche Creek Campground.
According to InciWeb, the fire is 10,900 acres and about 10 percent contained.
Storms predicted for Sunday could, the website said, bring soaking rains and cool temperatures.