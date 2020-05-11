FAA ordered to manage Glacier flights

PEER first sued the FAA over its lack of plans in 2017. In its initial complaint, filed in District Court for the District of Columbia, it included several instances of members affected by overflights, including “in Glacier National Park a nearby resident’s weekly all day hikes have been ruined by the constant noise of over 750 annual overflights.”

”PEER members also include three former public employees at Glacier National Park — a former backcountry ranger and wildlife biologist, a former backcountry ranger and water systems operator, and a former state and national park management employee — whose professional experiences with nature in Glacier National Park have been altered by the overflights.”

In July 2019, as this litigation worked its way through the courts, the FAA announced it would initiate management plans or voluntary agreements for seven National Park Service-managed properties, not including Glacier. Not satisfied, PEER sought a writ of mandamus from the U.S Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that would require the FAA and NPS to complete plans at the seven parks named in its original suit, including Glacier.