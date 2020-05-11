FAA ordered to manage Glacier flights

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Park Service have about four months to start preparing a plan to manage aerial tours over Glacier National Park.
A handful of businesses offer helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft flights over Glacier’s soaring stone fins and plunging valleys. In fiscal year 2018, Glacier had five authorized operators and a total of 298 reported tours.
These flights amounted to “an airborne reign of terror,” alleged Paula Dinerstein, general counsel for Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER).
Now, that group has won a court order requiring the FAA and Park Service prepare management plans for these tours.
Sightseeing aircraft, and their accompanying noise, have long drawn skepticism from policy-makers. The park’s 1999 General Management Plan called for the phase-out of all commercial scenic air tours over Glacier.
A 2000 law, meanwhile, required the FAA and National Park Service to establish Air Tour Management Plans for National Parks when a company applied for aerial tours, or reach voluntary agreements concerning operations with those companies. The agencies failed to meet that obligation in most parks with tour operators, instead letting those companies operate on an interim basis, according to court documents.
PEER first sued the FAA over its lack of plans in 2017. In its initial complaint, filed in District Court for the District of Columbia, it included several instances of members affected by overflights, including “in Glacier National Park a nearby resident’s weekly all day hikes have been ruined by the constant noise of over 750 annual overflights.”
”PEER members also include three former public employees at Glacier National Park — a former backcountry ranger and wildlife biologist, a former backcountry ranger and water systems operator, and a former state and national park management employee — whose professional experiences with nature in Glacier National Park have been altered by the overflights.”
In July 2019, as this litigation worked its way through the courts, the FAA announced it would initiate management plans or voluntary agreements for seven National Park Service-managed properties, not including Glacier. Not satisfied, PEER sought a writ of mandamus from the U.S Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that would require the FAA and NPS to complete plans at the seven parks named in its original suit, including Glacier.
Judge Thomas Griffith granted their request last week. “Left to their own devices, the agencies have failed to comply with their statutory mandate for the past nineteen years,” he wrote, ordering the FAA and National Park Service “to produce a schedule within 120 days of the issuance of this opinion for bringing all twenty-three parks (needing plans) into compliance.” He wrote that he expected this work to be completed within two years.
“Judicial intervention was needed to end this impasse and continued court supervision, as the court ordered, will be needed to ensure that the agencies finally implement the law.”
Federal Aviation spokesperson Allen Kenitzer wrote in a statement that “The FAA is carefully reviewing the decision and will be discussing next steps with the National Park Service.” The Missoulian sought comment from two Glacier-area flight companies, neither of which responded.
