Feds seek input on grizzly bear reintroduction to North Cascades

A public scoping process is underway on a plan that could result in the proliferation of 200 grizzly bears in Washington’s North Cascades Ecosystem within 60 to 100 years.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was in the process of planning to reintroduce grizzly bears in the North Cascades when the Trump administration terminated the project in July 2020. According to Andrea Zaccardi, carnivore conservation legal director for the Center for Biological Diversity, “the rash termination of these plans” happened “without explanation.”

The center subsequently launched a legal challenge in federal court in December 2020 to seek to continue the reintroduction process. That case is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the FWS launched into its scoping process for grizzly bear reintroduction in the North Cascades. The current comment period is open until Dec. 14.

FWS proposes to capture bears from source populations in either interior British Columbia or the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem. The NCDE has an estimated 1,000 grizzlies inhabiting wild areas between Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex.

Over roughly five to 10 years, three to seven captured grizzly bears would be released into the North Cascades each year. The initial population goal is 25 grizzly bears.

After reaching the initial 25 grizzly bears, the plan would enter an adaptive management phase to allow additional bears to be released into the ecosystem over time to address mortality, population and demographic trends, genetic limitations and distribution or to adjust the population’s sex ratio to improve reproductive success.

Zaccardi said the North Cascades are a prime location for grizzly bears, because the ecosystem there has “pretty much everything a grizzly bear would need to survive.” That includes denning habitat, food sources and large swaths of contiguous habitat.

“There’s a lot of ideal habitat for grizzly bears there,” she noted.

Despite the abundance of grizzly bear habitat — North Cascades National Park contains 500,000 acres of protected park land — grizzlies have gone a long time since calling the North Cascades home.

“Grizzly bears historically lived and probably thrived in the North Cascades area,” said Zaccardi. But bounty programs and widespread persecution of grizzly bears extirpated their populations.

“The population there just never recovered from that persecution,” Zaccardi lamented.

Grizzly bears became federally protected by the Endangered Species Act in 1975. At the time, Zaccardi said there were just 136 grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park.

Reintroducing them in the North Cascades would have ecological and economic payoffs, Zaccardi argued. When they dig for roots and bugs, for instance, they aerate the soil and spread seeds, which helps vegetation grow. When they are present in an ecosystem, she added, deer tend to avoid streams and creeks as a result. The lack of deer allows vegetation to grow along the water’s banks and keeps water cool for fish and other species.

Plus, Zaccardi contended, grizzly bears could be a draw to North Cascades National Park and the surrounding areas. North Cascades is one of the least-visited parks in the national park system, with just 17,855 visitors in 2021, according to the National Park Service. Yellowstone National Park saw 4.8 million visitors that year.

“This is a step in the right direction for recovery of grizzly bears as a whole in the Lower 48,” she said.

The reintroduced grizzly bears would be considered an experimental population under the ESA, giving the population the possibility of receiving special protections.

Outreach efforts are also included as part of the plan to educate people who live and recreate in the North Cascades about bear safety.

After the comment period closes on Dec. 14, the next step will be a draft Environmental Impact Statement, followed by a final EIS with a record of decision. The final EIS is expected in the spring or summer of 2024.

To submit a comment, go to parkplanning.nps.gov/NCEGrizzly or send mail to the Office of the Superintendent, 810 State Route 20, Sedro-Woolley, WA.