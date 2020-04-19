Fire damages FVCC dorm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An early Sunday morning fire damaged Founders Hall on the Flathead Valley Community College campus, but no one was injured, according to a news release from the college.

Some residents remained in the dormitory, which was largely vacated in late March as a result of COVID-19 precautions, it said.

“Although we are concerned about the fire, we are thankful that no one got hurt,” FVCC President Jane Karas said. “We are thankful to the firefighters for their quick response and to our staff who are taking care of the students impacted by this incident.”

The building’s fire and sprinkler systems functioned properly, and the Kalispell Fire Department put the fire completely out. One wing of the building suffered water damage.

All the affected residents were relocated to other rooms within the building. Emergency funds are available to help affected students replace some items that suffered water damage, the release said.

