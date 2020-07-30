Fire near Dixon doubles overnight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Magpie Rock fire west of Dixon increased from 1,200 acres to 2,500 acres between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning and is 0% contained, according to the Sanders County Wildland Fire Information Facebook page.

“Very extreme fire behavior was observed. The fire continues to move east/southeast towards Revais Creek,” said an update posted on the Facebook page Thursday morning.

In addition, the Lolo National Forest reported more than 300 lightning strikes overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and two small lightning caused fires on the Missoula and Ninemile ranger districts. Both those fires were quickly contained and controlled. Detection flights will be flown Thursday over the Missoula and Ninemile ranger districts where lightning has occurred, according to the released from the Lolo Forest.

The Magpie Rock fire is located 8 miles west of Dixon and is classified as a Type 3 incident. The fire was triggered by lightning and is burning through dense brush and tinder. There are 287 people assigned to fire.