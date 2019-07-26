At 35 acres, the Beeskove fire is small by Montana standards. That’s not making it easy to fight.
“We’re fighting fire on a rock pile,” said the U.S. Forest Service’s Chris Johnson.
The fire is burning on a steep, rocky slope above Rattlesnake Creek, only reachable by air or a bumpy, 6-mile drive up a one-lane road from the main trailhead of the Rattlesnake Wilderness and National Recreation Area. About 90 personnel are fighting the blaze.
During a media tour of the site Friday, fire officials explained how the canyon’s topography is complicating their job.
“Access and egress is very difficult,” said Dave Williams, regional risk management officer and incident commander for this fire. “This is a tight drainage with only one road, and it’s a very narrow, winding road. So this is a tough spot to have a lot of folks on the ground, and then when you compound that with ground this steep and rocky, it gets ... even more challenging.”
The Lolo National Forest earlier noted the Beeskove fire was identified on a detection flight after Monday's storm. After growing fast on Wednesday evening, it’s since held steady at an estimated 35 acres. It’s burning through the mixed conifers and brush understory, covering a layer of loose rocks called “scree.”
A fire makes this terrain hazardous. “As vegetation that’s holding the rocks burns away, rocks roll down,” explained Johnson, the safety officer on this fire. Bare rock also makes it harder to dig fire lines around a blaze’s perimeter. "We need to seek opportunities where we can find mineral soil (and) put that line in.”
Two hotshot crews and two Type II crews, operating under a Type III incident command structure, are attacking the blaze from the ground. Two more hotshot crews are expected to arrive this weekend.
“Right now ... our overall strategy is to limit the fire’s intensity, the fire’s spread, while we come up with a good plan for how to get people around it,” Williams explained. Overhead, three helicopters shuttled between Beeskove Lake, Rattlesnake Creek and the slope, where they dumped buckets of water on the fire.
This was, Williams acknowledged, a partial measure. “We’re not going to be able to put this fire out from the air,” he said. “The helicopters are working just on limiting that fire’s intensity and spread.”
So far, the fire and smoke have been spreading north, up the canyon and away from Missoula. The fire crews were bracing for a cold front — and accompanying winds — to arrive Saturday.
Conditions are only expected to get worse, Williams said. “From now on, we really only expect things to get warmer, dryer (with) increased chances of cold front passages and thunderstorms.”
But he and his colleagues gave some reasons for optimism. No structures are threatened at this time, and they have all the equipment and personnel they need.
“There’s not a lot of activity in the Northern Rockies yet,” Williams said. “So at this time, we’re very fortunate to be getting what we need to do what we need to do with this fire.”
Segments of the Rattlesnake Creek Trail and others in the area have been closed to ensure both public safety and firefighter access. Visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6458/ for more information.
Separately, the Moss Ranch fire on the Flathead Indian Reservation grew from about 289 acres Thursday to 450 acres Friday. Some 160 personnel are currently assigned to the fire, aided by several aircraft and pieces of heavy equipment and operating under a Type III incident management structure. No structures or infrastructure are threatened at this time, but Nenemay Road and FB-4000 Road have been closed until further notice. Visit the CSKT Division of Fire Facebook page for updates.