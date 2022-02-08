Firefighters find body after house fire near Libby

LIBBY — Volunteer firefighters in northwestern Montana found a body while fighting a house fire near Libby over the weekend, The Western News reported Tuesday.
Volunteers responded just before 4 p.m. Saturday to a fire in what was believed to be an unoccupied house, Libby Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Lauer said.
Crews found the body in a bedroom.
The fire appeared to have started in a wood stove, Lauer said. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office will investigate how the person died.
Smoke alarms in the residence were going off when firefighters arrived, Lauer said.