 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Firefighters find body after house fire near Libby

  • 0

LIBBY — Volunteer firefighters in northwestern Montana found a body while fighting a house fire near Libby over the weekend, The Western News reported Tuesday.

Volunteers responded just before 4 p.m. Saturday to a fire in what was believed to be an unoccupied house, Libby Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Lauer said.

Crews found the body in a bedroom.

The fire appeared to have started in a wood stove, Lauer said. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office will investigate how the person died.

Smoke alarms in the residence were going off when firefighters arrived, Lauer said.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq exhibits ancient artifacts returned by Lebanon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News