Fires charring West range set up ranchers for hardship

LAME DEER — Wildfires tearing through eastern Montana and elsewhere in the West are devouring vast areas of rangeland that cattle ranchers depend upon, setting the stage for a potential shortage of livestock forage as the hot, dry summer grinds on.

On the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, firefighters and local authorities scrambled to save hundreds of homes in the path of a fire that started Sunday and exploded across more than 260 square miles in just a few days, triggering evacuation orders covering thousands of people.

Some ranchers stayed behind to help. Yet as flames charred mile after mile of rangeland and forest, fire crews could do little to protect cattle pastures that are crucial to economic survival for some families on the remote reservation.

As the fire raced across the hilly reservation, tribal member Darlene Small helped her grandson move about 100 head of cattle to a new pasture, only to have to relocate them twice more as the flames from the Richard Spring fire bore down, she said Thursday. An extreme drought that's blanketing the West has made matters worse for ranchers by stunting vegetation untouched by fire.