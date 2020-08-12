Fires hit Lion, Bear creeks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Western Montana has fires on Lion Creek and Bear Creek, but no tiger creek yet.

That may be only because there isn’t a tiger-titled creek in the region.

The Lion Creek fire was burning about 75 acres a mile west of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area boundary northeast of Condon on Wednesday, according to a release from the Flathead National Forest. A Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter pilot spotted it working through steep, rocky terrain.

A ground crew required three hours of hiking to mount initial attack. Helicopter assistance allowed them to moderate fire spread. Smoke was visible from the Condon and Salmon Prairie areas, but expected to mostly blow east into the remote mountains.

Part of the Lion Creek strategy involves keeping the Lion Creek Trail passable so travelers in the Bob Marshall Wilderness can still exit. Nearby Forest Service roads entering the area have been closed to the public to reduce hiker traffic on adjacent trails.

Southwest of Missoula, the Bear Creek fire near Lemhi Pass grew from about 200 acres on Tuesday to about 1,500 acres on Wednesday, according to the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest. Red-flag warnings for high winds and dry conditions on Thursday presaged more fire growth toward the weekend. At least five helicopters are assisting a ground crew of about 100 personnel and a half-dozen engines and water tenders. Smoke will likely be visible in Dillon and Big Hole communities as well as into Salmon, Idaho.

