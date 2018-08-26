Glacier National Park officials say a wildfire that shut down portions of the park for the past two weeks has not slowed work on a backcountry dormitory that burned last year.
Glacier spokeswoman Lauren Alley says the park has not changed a construction schedule that calls for the Sperry Chalet to be rebuilt by fall 2019.
The chalet, built in 1914, was one of two stone lodges remaining from the days when visitors arrived by railway to explore the park by horseback. A lightning-caused fire last August damaged the dining hall and destroyed the dormitory, leaving only the stone walls.
The park service has set aside $12 million for reconstruction that began last month.
A fire several miles west of the chalet has burned more than 19 square miles.
Hikers on the way to Sperry
Mountain goats at Sperry
Remains of Sperry Chalet dining hall
Hikers head to Sperry Chalet
Mountain goat at Sperry Chalet
Renee Noffke cooks at Sperry Chalet
Outfitters and mules at Sperry Chalet
Burned trunks at Sperry Chalet
New growth at Sperry Chalet
Waterfall at Sperry Glacier
Caution tape surrounds Sperry Chalet
Remnants of Sperry Chalet dormitory
Trail to Sperry Chalet
Last switchback overlooking the area of the Sprague Fire
Hikers leaving Sperry Chalet
A waterfall cascades of a cliff above the Sperry Chalet
White wall tents that will house construction crews
Waterfalls along the trail to Sperry Chalet
Materials and equipment will be flown in
Construction work will create noise
Campground above Sperry Chalet
A hiker climbs to Sperry
Scene on the hike to Sperry Chalet
Burn area from the Sprague fire
Artifacts unearthed by the fire
"Whatever happens to you today will never happen again"
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.